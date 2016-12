Bladimir Berzunza was found dead on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in the 2200 block of Chelsea in Kansas City, Missouri.

Return to Kansas City Metro Homicide Tracker

Officers were called to the area in regard to a dead body. When officers arrived, they found Berzunza dead in the grass.

After further investigation, police said Berzunza’s death was being investigated as a homicide.