Clarence Buford was shot on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016 in the Midway Shopping Center parking lot at 4301 State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the shopping center.

When officers arrived, they found Buford dead from a gunshot wound.

Kavon Jones, D’Adrian Jones and Marco McElwee are accused of first-degree murder in Buford’s death.