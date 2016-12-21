Dylan Monroe, 18

Dylan Monroe was shot on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 in the 2500 block of East 42nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Return to Kansas City Metro Homicide Tracker

Officers heard the sound of shots in the area of 42nd and Wabash.

Officers went to the area and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, later identified as Monroe, was declared dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital.