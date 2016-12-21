Ellijah Harris, 15

Ellijah Harris was shot on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 in the 9300 block of Bales Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded to the area for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man dead in the parking lot. The security guard working for the complex told police the man pointed a gun at him. Fearing for his life, the security guard fired his weapon and hit the man at least once.

The man was later identified as Harris.