Emorye Spriggs, 20

Emorye Spriggs was shot on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in the 8600 block of East 114th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Return to Kansas City Metro Homicide Tracker

At 4:30 p.m., Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were called to the area in regard to a shooting. When officers arrived, police located a victim, later identified as Spriggs, in the street.

Police said Spriggs was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Two men were charged in January 2017 in connection with Spriggs's death. Jathaniel Odum, 21, and James Francis, 21, face second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.