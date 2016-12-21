George Hamilton, 40

George Hamilton was stabbed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 in the 2700 block of East 35th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were called to the area on a cutting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. He was later identified as Hamilton.

Witnesses said Hamilton and a suspect were involved in a disturbance before the stabbing.

Clarisa Baldwin, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Hamilton’s death.

Court documents say witnesses told police Baldwin was arguing with Hamilton, and when she was asked to leave she refused and stabbed Hamilton several times.

A man with Baldwin named Jackson Konnell was also charged in Hamilton’s death. He was seen exchanging blows with Hamilton while Baldwin stabbed him.