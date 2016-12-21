Jaime Patton, 28

Jaime Patton was shot on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 near 137th and Holmes in Kansas City, Missouri.

Return to Kansas City Metro Homicide Tracker

Officers were dispatched on an accident/ambulance calls involving an unresponsive man lying in the street.

Officers found the man, later identified as Patoon, who was dead when they arrived. Police said Patton was shot to death.

Raynal King, 25, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death for his alleged role in Patton’s death.