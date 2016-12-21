James Hill, 45

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury. The victim, later identified as Hill, died at the hospital.
Two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers were able to track the suspects to an apartment building in the 1700 block of S. Sterling Avenue. One of the suspects quickly surrendered and was taken into custody.
Police said the second suspect refused to exit but police believed they were still inside the apartment. Additional officers responded to assist, including tactical police units. Later, the second suspect exited the apartment and was taken into custody.