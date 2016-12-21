James Hill, 45

James Hill was shot on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 2261 S. Sterling Ave. in Independence, Missouri.

Officers were sent to an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Walgreens.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury. The victim, later identified as Hill, died at the hospital.

Two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers were able to track the suspects to an apartment building in the 1700 block of S. Sterling Avenue. One of the suspects quickly surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police said the second suspect refused to exit but police believed they were still inside the apartment. Additional officers responded to assist, including tactical police units. Later, the second suspect exited the apartment and was taken into custody.