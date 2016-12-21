Javon Reilly, 16

Javon Reilly was shot on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 near Truman and Winner Road in Independence, Missouri.

Tymon Reed, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Javon’s death.

According to a probable cause statement, witnesses told police a group, including Javon, was walking down Truman Road. A witness said Reed approached the group, and the group tried to leave.

Witnesses said there was a confrontation where Javon tried to wrestle the gun from Reed, and then Reed fired.