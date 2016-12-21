Jennifer Combs, 45

Jennifer Combs was shot on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 in the 3000 block of North 46th Terrace in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK police responded to a medical call. When they arrived they found a 17-year-old girl who said she came home from school and found her mother and stepfather unresponsive in the home.

Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department personnel confirmed both the mother and stepfather were dead.

Police said the initial investigation found both people died from gunshot wounds. Police investigated the incident as a murder-suicide.

The victim was later identified as Combs.