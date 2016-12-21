Logan Minton, 22

Logan Minton was shot on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 in the area of Armour Road and Knox Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Minton was shot and killed in the early hours of Sept. 18.

Police said Minton was abducted in Kansas City, Missouri before his death.

Kansas City police said they were searching for Minton’s maroon 2005 Buick LeSabre with a MO license plate. Police believe it was taken in conjunction with the homicide.