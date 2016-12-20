Marcus Mondaine, 23

When officers arrived, they found a man in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted to revive the victim, later identified as Mondaine. He was declared dead at the scene.
Damon Hammons, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Mondaine’s death.
According to court documents, a witness told police she was in the apartment with the Mondaine and her 1-year-old daughter when Hammons entered the residence. He forced his way into the bedroom, where Mondaine was sleeping.
The witness told police Hammons shot Mondaine once.