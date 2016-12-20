Marcus Mondaine, 23

Marcus Mondaine was shot on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in the 4000 block of East 56th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

Return to Kansas City Metro Homicide Tracker

Officers were sent to an apartment on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders attempted to revive the victim, later identified as Mondaine. He was declared dead at the scene.

Damon Hammons, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Mondaine’s death.

According to court documents, a witness told police she was in the apartment with the Mondaine and her 1-year-old daughter when Hammons entered the residence. He forced his way into the bedroom, where Mondaine was sleeping.

The witness told police Hammons shot Mondaine once.