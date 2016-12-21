Torrence Evans, 25

Torrence Evans was shot on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 near 56th Street and Hardesty Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were called to the area on a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as Evans, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Dairian Stanley, 21, was charged with first-degree murder in Evans’ death. He’s also charged with armed criminal action and kidnapping.