KC eyes on Inauguration Day in D.C.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Though KC is more than 1,000 miles away from the heart of Inauguration Day, it didn’t stop people of all ages from tuning in to the historic event.

It was pizza and politics inside Pizza 51 on the Plaza. Several lunch-goers ate and watched the peaceful transition of power.

“It's just really like amazing to see how in other countries you don't really see that, and in America we can set an example for democracy,” said Joe Green.

Several local schools also incorporated Inauguration Day into their curriculum.

Students at Staley High School watched, taking notes of the tradition.

“You think about it, January 20, a very historic day, and the school televises it,” said Staley High School junior Trevor Blankenship. “It puts even more importance to it, that they are televising it for us to see it."

