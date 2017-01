OLATHE, Kan. - Alex Goodwin is already out and about after having surgery to remove his femur last week.

"Well, I'm just going to be laying bed a lot to get better," said Alex, a 9-year-old boy from England battling terminal cancer at the University of Kansas Hospital.

"And I'm going to walk on my new walker, which is back at home. And these doctors are doing all they can to help and everything's been good," said Alex.

Alex has made lots of friends in the local police departments -- including their families. They put on a bake sale at bass pro shop in Olathe this weekend for Alex's recovery.

Alex's father is a police officer in England.

"As the shirt reads, no one in this family fights alone," said Teri Atwell, whose husband is a law enforcement officer. "And it doesn't matter if you are in the state in a law enforcement capacity, we would help. Or you're across the pond.

The group hopes to raise about $4 thousand.

