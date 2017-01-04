1 case of mumps confirmed at KU

Light snow
LAWRENCE, Kan. - One case of mumps has been confirmed at the University of Kansas, according to the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department.
Officials say that since mid-December the health department has investigated nine individuals at KU who exhibited mump-like symptoms, but the cases were not confirmed by a laboratory test.
Outbreaks of mumps have occurred in many states this year, including Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. The outbreaks have involved many universities.
Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus and spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat, according to the health department.
Common symptoms of mumps:
Fever
Headache
Muscle aches
Tiredness
Loss of appetite
Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (parotitis)
Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection.
For more information about mumps, visit the CDC’s website.
