1 case of mumps confirmed at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. - One case of mumps has been confirmed at the University of Kansas, according to the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department.

Officials say that since mid-December the health department has investigated nine individuals at KU who exhibited mump-like symptoms, but the cases were not confirmed by a laboratory test.

Outbreaks of mumps have occurred in many states this year, including Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. The outbreaks have involved many universities.

RELATED | 1 case of mumps confirmed in KCMO

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus and spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat, according to the health department.

Common symptoms of mumps: Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (parotitis)

Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection.

For more information about mumps, visit the CDC’s website.

------------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: