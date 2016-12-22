1 case of mumps confirmed in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - At least one case of mumps has been confirmed in Kansas City, Missouri. This comes after more than 265 cases of mumps have been identified since August in students at the University of Missouri.

The health department said in a press release that they are working with providers and monitoring developments.

“We need those who are sick to stay home,” said Dr. Rex Archer, MPH, director of health in the statement. “They should not go to school or work and avoid prolonged, close contact with other people until at least five days after swollen salivary glands start. If you have been around someone who got mumps, watch for symptoms to develop 12 to 25 days after the last time you were around that person and contact your medical provider (prior to being seen) and local health department if symptoms develop. Questions on immunity or vaccination status should be directed to your private physician.”

Here are the most common symptoms of mumps provided by the health department:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (parotitis)

Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection. Some people who get mumps either have very mild symptoms or none at all, so they may not even know they have the disease.

For more information about mumps, visit the CDC’s website.

