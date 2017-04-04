1 dead after fatal wreck in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a wreck in Independence.
The wreck occurred at about 4:11 p.m. Monday on southbound Little Blue Parkway at Bundschu.
According to a release from Independence police, a GMC Sierra struck a Fiat 500 as it was turning left to westbound Bundschu.
The female passenger of the Fiat was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and later died. The male driver of the Fiat also sustained serious injuries and the man driving the GMC suffered minor injuries.
Police will release the name of the woman who died after her family has been notified.