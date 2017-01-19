KANSAS CITY, Mo. - An 11-year-old girl from Kansas City is using her crafting skills to help others in need.

In the middle of November Lydia Chrostowski set a goal to raise $1,000 to buy diapers and donate them to the City Union Mission homeless shelter.

She learned how to make hair bows by watching YouTube videos, and then sold the bows to family, friends and at local craft fairs to raise money for the shelter. She has raised $850 so far.

Photo: Twyla Chrostowski

With the money raised she was able to purchase 48 cases of diapers, which equal about 4,414 diapers in total. She donated the diapers to City Union Mission on Tuesday.

Chrostowski said she has a passion for helping people after seeing the homeless on the street.

The bows are sold for $5-$8. You can purchase the bows by contacting her through her Instagram page (@craftsbyladybug).



