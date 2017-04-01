2 in custody after brief police chase in KCMO

Cloudy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two people are in custody after a police chase in Clay County Missouri.
Clay County Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull the suspect's vehicle over after a man wanted on a felony warrant was spotted inside.
The suspects fled police, rammed a patrol car and at times reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. They were stopped near I-435 and Gregory.
A man and woman were taken into custody. No one was injured in the chase.
