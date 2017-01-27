2 injured in KCMO shooting, gunman on the loose

41 Action News Staff
11:12 AM, Jan 27, 2017
12:01 PM, Jan 27, 2017

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of east 39th Street and police are looking for a black man driving a black Ford 90s Mustang with a spoiler on the back.

One of the victims of the shooting has life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
 

