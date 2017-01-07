2 Lawrence officers injured by suspected drunk driver

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Two Lawrence police officers were injured after a suspected drunk driver struck their patrol car during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Both of the officers' injuries were not life-threatening.

According to a release from Lawrence Police Department, the officers were assisting a traffic stop on the 1500 block of West 23rd Street when their vehicle was hit by a maroon Dodge pickup truck. Only one officer was inside the vehicle at the time. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.

The truck fled the scene and was chased until he crashed his vehicle in Franklin County near I-35 and 59 Highway. The release says the driver continued to resist arrest after he crashed but was taken into custody. A second officer was injured while arresting the man. He received minor injuries and declined treatment.

The statement says Nelson L. Higgins was taken into custody and now faces multiple charges.

