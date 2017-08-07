KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Children under the age of 12 die from gun accidents in the United States about once a week, according to a study by the Associated Press.

Kansas City contributed to that statistic over the weekend after a 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday. It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 9600 block of Lydia Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

"Man it's heartbreaking and my thoughts for the family go out to them," said Thomas Kimble, Neighbor.

This happened in an area where neighbors say this kind of thing doesn’t happen.

"Nah, it's been quiet, this is a quiet neighborhood, that's why I live out here. No problems going on or anything like that," said Kimble.

Police say the 2-year-old boy was playing with a gun he found inside his home.

"All I can say is this is one of the reasons why you need to keep your guns locked up," said Kimble.

In 2017 alone, the little boy’s death marks the third accidental shooting involving a young child in the metro.

"There's no reason for a child to be able to shoot himself," said Officer Darin Snapp with KCMO Police Department.

Neighbors calling it a senseless tragedy.

"Be more responsible, more, more aware," said Nijuan Webb, Neighbor.

"You know, we hear reports on TV all the time about you know, storing your guns in safe places and keeping them away from the kids and this is why," said Kimble.

Police say almost all incidents that have outcomes like this, begin with an unsecured and loaded gun or a guardian’s lapse in attention.

"Homeowners, you've got to be responsible, and in this case, kids are kids and this is a pretty young child, so the gun had to of been in a very easy, accessible place for this child to get it," said Snapp.

The KCMO Police Department is just one of many that offer free safety locks.

"We preach this every week, we give away free gun locks," said Snapp.

Something that takes seconds, really could mean the difference between life and death.

"I don't own a gun but my friends have guns and one of their things they say is, 'If I lock my gun up, how am I going to get to it if someone breaks into the house?' but this is what happens when you don't lock a gun up," said Kimble.

KCMO Police said the prosecutor is reviewing the case file to determine if the parents of the 2-year-old will be charged.

Police have not released the child's name.