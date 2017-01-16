63-year-old woman missing from KCMO home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 63-year-old missing woman.

Inous Revels was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13 after leaving her home near 51st and Woodland in the afternoon by unknown means. She was wearing a red and black Chiefs coat and blue jeans.

According to police, Revels suffered from a stroke 2 years ago and her family is concerned for her welfare. She hasn’t driven on her own in over 20 years and has no cellphone.

If you have any information about her whereabouts contact KCPD at 816-234-5136.



