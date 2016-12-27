LENEXA, Kan. - The day after Christmas has many shoppers on another mad dash to stores, but this time to return unwanted Christmas gifts.

Last year, the National Retail Federation calculated nearly $63 billion dollars worth of merchandise was returned after the holidays.

To avoid a wasted trip, shoppers are encouraged to have a form of identification, their receipt and all original parts and packaging if they plan to return merchandise.

Kathy Petermann returned Christmas gifts given to her by her son and husband. She knew to bring the gift receipt.

"Bring your receipts. Make sure you have the tags on the merchandise if possible, and I was returning a soon as possible so I'd have better selection of the store," said Petermann.

If you’re unsure of a retailer’s return policy, call ahead or look it up online before heading out.

