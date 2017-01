Are you prepared for winter weather? What to keep in your car in case of emergencies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - You never know when your car may break down. But if it does, are you prepared?

Here are some helpful tips from MoDOT:

Equip Your Vehicle With:

A flashlight with extra batteries

A first-aid kit

Necessary medications

Blankets and/or sleeping bags

Extra mittens or gloves, socks, a warm cap and rain gear

A small sack of sand to use for traction under your wheels

A small shovel

Booster cables

Small tools - pliers, wrench, screwdriver

A brightly colored cloth to use as a flag

Nonperishable foods

Bottled water



During the Trip:

If possible, postpone your travel until roads have been plowed, treated, and cleared. You don't want to slide off the road, and we don't want to plow around disabled vehicles.

Slow down and adjust your speed to the conditions.

Give snowplows plenty of room, and don't pass them.

Always wear your seat belt.

Remember that driving is most dangerous when temperatures are near 32 degrees.

Watch for other vehicles having problems with road conditions.

Keep mirrors, windows and lights clean; keep your lights on.

Don't pass other vehicles on or near bridges.

Keep your fuel tank at least half full.

If you don't feel comfortable driving, pull off of the highway and park at the first safe place.

If You're Trapped in Your Car:

Stay in the vehicle. Don't leave to search for help. It's easy to become disoriented and lost in blowing and drifting snow.

Display a trouble sign. Hang a brightly colored cloth on the antenna.

Run the engine for about 10 minutes each hour. Run the heater and turn on the dome light only when the vehicle is running.

Keep the exhaust pipe clear of snow, and open a window slightly for ventilation.

Clap hands and move your arms and legs occasionally. Don't stay in one position for too long.

If more than one person is in the car, take turns sleeping.

Huddle together for warmth.

Use newspapers, maps and even car mats for added insulation.

