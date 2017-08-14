Area schools prepare for total solar eclipse

Partly Cloudy
Schools around the area are preparing for the solar eclipse. A couple districts have purchased solar eclipse glasses and will be incorporating information about the eclipse into their curriculum in the days leading up to the phenomenon.
(Photo: UMKC)
