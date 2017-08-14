Area schools prepare for total solar eclipse

Alyssa Donovan
1:03 PM, Aug 14, 2017

Schools around the area are preparing for the solar eclipse. A couple districts have purchased solar eclipse glasses and will be incorporating information about the eclipse into their curriculum in the days leading up to the phenomenon.

KSHB

(Photo: UMKC)

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY - Schools around the area are preparing for the solar eclipse.

A couple districts have purchased solar eclipse glasses and will be incorporating information about the eclipse into their curriculum in the days leading up to the phenomenon. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top