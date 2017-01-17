Auction underway to raise money for KC tow service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Many people go to auctions to walk away with a deal, but at this auto auction the city also comes out ahead.

The Kansas City Tow Services Division handles the monthly auctions that raise about $5 million annually to cover part of the division's budget.

On the third Tuesday of each month about 500 cars are usually auctioned off. It's a variety of cars you see - some salvage and some marked premium.

The online catalog of cars previews the inventory for nationwide bidding.

"Some vehicles are not damaged, not wrecked. In a good condition. We may have a set of keys with them. May have a lot more value to them. Based on work someone would have to do it they did purchase the vehicle - that's why we highlight those as premium to attract people to the auction," said Nathan Pare, division manager of the tow services division.

For example, a 2015 Dodge Ram truck went for $14,000 at the auction and many salvage pieces had a starting bid of $135 a ton.

One auction goer tells 41 Action News he's been going to them for years. He says you can always find some good stuff and people who have shops might need a part for a car they're working on.

How do cars become possessed by the city?

Unclaimed vehicles impounded for at least 30 days go up for sale the third Tuesday of every month at the municipal tow lot.

The owners have been notified but didn't pick them up.

They could be there for a variety of reasons: arrest, unpaid tickets, abandoned, etc.

