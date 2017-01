KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Officials say a body was discovered near 53rd and Brighton by a group searching for an unrelated missing person.

The body is described as a male of unknown age. His death is being investigated as suspicious.

He was discovered by a search party for Jessica Runions, who has been missing since September 2016. At this time, officials haven't said there is a connection between the dead body and Runions's disappearance.

This is the second weekend in a row a search party looking for Runions discovered a dead body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police or the TIPS Hotline at 817-474-8477.

