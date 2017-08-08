Bones found on construction site in downtown KC determined to be human

Fair
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Bones found by a construction company on a site in downtown Kansas City have been determined to be human.
They were found Monday afternoon.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner and archaeologists are investigating.
The bones were found in the area of 18th and McGee, according to Kansas City Police.
The bones are believed to more than 60 years old.