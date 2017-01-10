Burglar wearing leotard steals from Independence dance store

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Independence Police Department is investigating after a local dancewear store was burglarized on December 20.

After breaking into Degage Dancewear at 4514 S. Noland Road and taking a few items, police said the suspect left to make a wardrobe change.

Security footage shows the suspect re-entering the store wearing a leotard and stealing $3,303 worth of gloves, earrings, leotards, shorts and the cash register.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777.

