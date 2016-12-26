Calling all knitters! Red hats needed for KC babies

The hats raise awareness for heart disease during Heart Month, and teach families how to live heart-healthy lives.
Knitting is an unexpected passion for Erin Gabert, who is the senior community health director at Kansas City's office.
"If I can do it, anybody can do it!" she said.
She just started last Thursday.
"Now I'm knitter extraordinaire."
It's a cause near to Gabert's heart. She, like many others, is putting her hands to work for the Little Hats, Big Hearts campaign.
"It's fun. It's just one more thing people can do to get involved," Gabert said. She was working on her second hat when we interviewed her.
Heart disease is the number one killer of women and the most common birth defect.
"My father died when he was 58 of cardiac arrhythmia. My aunt died a few years later from a heart attack. I've had many cousins who've had strokes unfortunately just recently in the past couple of years, so it hits home," Gabert said.
She's knitting loss into love.
Groups will send in their knitted hats to the AHA, where they're washed and dried. The hats have to be soft for the little newborn and preemie heads.