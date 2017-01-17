Car crashes into building at 18th and Locust in the Crossroads

41 Action News Staff , Brian Abel
11:49 AM, Jan 16, 2017
2 hours ago

Police on the scene said the crash involved robbery suspects.v

KSHB

A car crashed into a building near 18th and Locust in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. 

Lindsay Shively - 41 Action News
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A car crashed into a building at 18th and Locust in the Crossroads Monday morning.

Police told 41 Action News three armed suspects carjacked a Mustang around 9:30 a.m. near Admiral and the Paseo. Officers caught up to them at 18th and Locust. 

The Mustang hit the Prius, pushing it into 504 East 18th. 

Police cleared the block at 18th and Locust after the crash caused a gas leak.  

Residents of 504 E 18th apartments are now able to go back into the building, though the gas remains shutoff until the building’s meter can be replaced.

The KCMO Dangerous Buildings Department evaluated the structure after the Prius was removed. Results of that evaluation haven't been released. 

Monday's collision marks the second time since September 2016 that the building has been hit by a car.

A drunk driver crashed a Corvette into 504 in the early morning hours of September 18, 2016.

It's also at least the fourth car vs building collision in a two-block radius in the past two years.

