Car crashes into building at 18th and Locust in the Crossroads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A car crashed into a building at 18th and Locust in the Crossroads Monday morning.

Police told 41 Action News three armed suspects carjacked a Mustang around 9:30 a.m. near Admiral and the Paseo. Officers caught up to them at 18th and Locust.

The Mustang hit the Prius, pushing it into 504 East 18th.

An officer told me the crash in crossroads involved robbery suspects, we're getting moved back b/c fear of gas leak. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/7sGDGx2TS2 — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) January 16, 2017

This man said he saw the crash at 18th & Locust happen... @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/rokiiG34da — Lindsay Shively (@LindsayShively) January 16, 2017

Police cleared the block at 18th and Locust after the crash caused a gas leak.

Neighbors say it's 2nd car to hit building in past few months. Natural gas smell at 18th & Locust as crews try to shut it off @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/CVNImSTw9d — Patrick Fazio (@PatrickFazio) January 16, 2017

Neighbors say 5 area buildings hit by cars in past year or two. Today's crash is 2nd in just months at 18th & Locust bldg. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/VT6sgIhCVJ — Patrick Fazio (@PatrickFazio) January 16, 2017

Residents of 504 E 18th apartments are now able to go back into the building, though the gas remains shutoff until the building’s meter can be replaced.

Crossroads Crash latest: dangerous buildings now here to evaluate structure, Mo Gas Energy working on gas line pic.twitter.com/gfdL5a2vqZ — Brian Abel (@BrianAbelTV) January 16, 2017

The KCMO Dangerous Buildings Department evaluated the structure after the Prius was removed. Results of that evaluation haven't been released.

Monday's collision marks the second time since September 2016 that the building has been hit by a car.

A drunk driver crashed a Corvette into 504 in the early morning hours of September 18, 2016.

It's also at least the fourth car vs building collision in a two-block radius in the past two years.

