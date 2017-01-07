Car vs. semi kills one on I-435 near Parvin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two vehicle crash on I-435 NB north of Parvin Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene about 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Initial reports indicate a car ended up under a semi traveling NB north of Parvin Road.

One person was killed at the scene.

Initially one lane of traffic was getting by, but shortly after 6:00 a.m. crews shut down I-435 to work the accident.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

We have a crew on the scene, and will bring you more information as it becomes available.