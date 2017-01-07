Car vs. semi kills one on I-435 near Parvin

Gary Brauer
6:30 AM, Jan 7, 2017
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - One person was killed early Saturday morning in a two vehicle crash on I-435 NB north of Parvin Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene about 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Initial reports indicate a car ended up under a semi traveling NB north of Parvin Road.

One person was killed at the scene.

Initially one lane of traffic was getting by, but shortly after 6:00 a.m. crews shut down I-435 to work the accident.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

We have a crew on the scene, and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top