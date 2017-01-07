Center High School students wear black in protest at basketball game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Center High School students wore black in protest at Friday night’s basketball game against Warrensburg High School.

Last month at a game at Warrensburg, some students turned their backs on the players as Center’s roster was announced. Video of the incident spread online, sparking a debate on whether the students’ actions crossed from unsportsmanlike to racism.

At Friday night’s game against Warrensburg, Center students wore black in protest.

Center Schools said the incident was a learning experience for students.

“It was just a chance for us to talk to our students and our families about what it means to host and be welcoming and welcome guests into our schools as we always do,” Kelly Wachel with the Center School District said.

