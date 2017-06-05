Chase sends car into Leawood shopping center

LEAWOOD, Kan. - The report of a suspicious vehicle ended with a car crashing into a shopping center in Leawood.

Leawood police were called to the area of 92nd and High around 8 p.m. Sunday to investigate the report of a speeding car.

Officers didn’t find the car, but soon received calls of a similar vehicle driving through yards near 98th and Belinder.

The car crashed once in the area of 98th and Manor, but failed to stop for officers and led them on a short pursuit to Ranchmart, where the car hit a building.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene of the second crash.

Leawood police said no one was hurt, but the driver caused about $5,000 worth of property damage.