KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A child was seriously injured and an adult sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the 3500 block of St. John Ave. Only one vehicle was involved. Police have not yet said what caused the crash.

