City Union Mission helps record number of people for the holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Leaders with City Union Mission say this holiday season marked the highest number of people they’ve helped.

“In one sense we don't want to have record breaking numbers, because that indicates that there are more people in need, but definitely much higher numbers than previous years,” City Union Mission Executive Director, Dan Doty said.

Doty says they helped about 1,000 families, 5,000 people in total.

That’s a jump from 850 families who were helped in 2015.

RELATED: City Union Mission volunteers deliver Christmas to metro families

“That's why we're here is to help not only the homeless but the poor in the community to be able to celebrate and have enjoyable holidays, especially,” Doty said. “So many families have a hard time the rest of the year anyway and we want to make the holiday time, the Christmas time, the Thanksgiving time just a very special time.”

On Friday, volunteers delivered hundreds of gifts to people in need for the holiday.

Doty says more than 20,000 gifts were donated this year, the largest amount of gifts they’ve received.

Rosie Caballero says it’s a great help for families during this time of year.

“I say thank you, you know, for the people who help us because that's a lot of people, including me so it really helps,” Caballero said.

Doty says there’s a lot of need in Kansas City.

“It's just a privilege to help a lot of families who help other people who else wouldn't celebrate Christmas,” Doty said.

-----

Rae Daniel can be reached at Rae.Daniel@KSHB.com.

Follow her on Twitter:

Follow @raethereporter

Connect on Facebook: