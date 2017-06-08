1969 Pontiac Trans AM given as wedding gift stolen from Kansas City garage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City couple is searching for clues after their prized possession-- a blue and white striped 1969 Pontiac Trans Am -- was stolen from their locked garage early Tuesday morning.

"I thought we had lots of extra security measures to keep it in tact and in our possession," Valerie Dubois told 41 Action News.

Dubois and her husband kept the car in a garage right by their home.

Not only did they have two locks on the garage door but they also unplugged the car's battery.

The couple took all of these precautions because this was more than just a car.

"It has nothing to do with the value of the car but it's own sentimental value," Dubois said.

Ever since she was a little girl, Dubois has loved this car. And on the night before her wedding, her dad gave her the gift she will never forget.

"It was the night before our rehearsal dinner and I just pulled up to the hotel they were staying at and there the car was sitting," she said. "When I saw it, I was incredibly shocked. I could not believe her remembered probably because I hadn't spoken about it since I was 12-years-old."

The car is blue with white stripes. It has a Kansas license plate: HG-154.

If you spot the car, you are asked to call the Kansas City Police Department.

"If we don't get it back we won't try to rebuild. It's not the same, you can't replace it," said Dubois, hoping she will once again get to drive her car.