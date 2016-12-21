Colorado family reunited with dog in Kansas City after wreck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A family from Colorado Springs was reunited with their missing dog in Kansas City on Tuesday.
They were traveling to Arkansas for Christmas on Saturday when they lost control after hitting a patch of ice and totaled their car on US 71 near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. Members of the family, including a 4-year-old girl, were all okay, but their Shiba Inu named Thor ran off during the incident.
According to The Rescue Project, hundreds of volunteers helped look for Thor. The family met with The Rescue Project at Petco in Blue Springs, Missouri for a happy family reunion, just in time for the holidays.