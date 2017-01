KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A driver was sent to the hospital after crashing a car into a pond near KCI Airport.

Authorities were called to the wreck near Bern Street and Cookingham Drive around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say a 22-year-old driver was leaving one of the airport terminals and went off the roadway before crashing into the pond.

Yikes! Car went off the road and into a pond at KCI. Driver taken to hospital. Cold & wet but going to live. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/NHdyVJyjVw — Richard Sharp (@RichardKSHB) January 18, 2017

According to first responders, the driver was in the vehicle for an extended period of time while it was submerged in the water.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

The vehicle was towed from the pond at 8 a.m.

