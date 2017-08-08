Driver veers off road, crashes SUV into Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A woman driving down James A. Reed around midnight told police she swerved to miss a deer and ended up crashing her SUV completely through the front wall of a home.

The speed limit in the area appears to be 35 miles per hour.

It was unclear if the driver could face any charges.

The 83-year-old homeowner was in the back bedroom sleeping. She was unharmed, but said the noise was louder than she'd ever heard.

The SUV crashed through the wall and window to the home's guest bedroom. A tow truck had to pull the vehicle back out.

Police and fire crews arrived and shut off the home's electricity and gas, just in case there are any live wires in the damage.

The homeowner will begin the insurance process later Tuesday morning. The house will likely have to be boarded up until fixes can be arranged.

The driver went to the hospital with minor injuries. The homeowner said the driver had a broken wrist.

-----