Eric Stonestreet catches a ride from Kansas Highway Patrol, donates $5,000 to SAFE program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Actor Eric Stonestreet came home for the holidays and needed a ride from the Kansas City International Airport.

So what did he do? He sent out a tweet and asked Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben for a ride!

Hey @TrooperBenKHP! If u pick me up at MCI when I arrive in KC for Christmas, I will make a 5k donation to the #KHP SAFE program. #buckleup — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) December 21, 2016

Should I go to Kansas City to pick up @ericstonestreet? He'll make a 5k donation towards @SAFEks !! — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) December 21, 2016

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers picked up Stonestreet a little before 2 a.m. Friday. In return for the ride, Stonestreet promised to make a $5,000 donation to the Kansas Highway Patrol SAFE program.

It happened! Thank you @TroopCandiceKHP and @KHPRecruiting for getting me home SAFE & sound & @TrooperBenKHP for organizing. Video to follow pic.twitter.com/d9SeVet3V5 — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) December 23, 2016

The goal of the SAFE program is to increase seatbelt use among students while providing strong traffic safety messages throughout the year, according to their website.

