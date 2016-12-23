Eric Stonestreet catches a ride from Kansas Highway Patrol, donates $5,000 to SAFE program

41 Action News Staff
5:07 AM, Dec 23, 2016
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Actor Eric Stonestreet came home for the holidays and needed a ride from the Kansas City International Airport.

So what did he do? He sent out a tweet and asked Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben for a ride!

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers picked up Stonestreet a little before 2 a.m. Friday. In return for the ride, Stonestreet promised to make a $5,000 donation to the Kansas Highway Patrol SAFE program.

The goal of the SAFE program is to increase seatbelt use among students while providing strong traffic safety messages throughout the year, according to their website.

