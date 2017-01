TONGANOXIE, Kan. - Officials are asking drivers to avoid westbound I-70 near 222nd Street due to a fatal crash just after 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

AVOID AREA: WB I-70 SHUT DOWN near 222nd St due to fatal crash. No estimate on when it will reopen. #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/ilqX3ytRN5 — Jade DeGood (@JadeDeGood) January 26, 2017

Traffic stuck on the interstate is being detoured to northbound Leavenworth County Road 1 to WB US-24/40 to Lawrence. For those who are heading west, avoid the closure by using K-7 to get to WB US-24 to Lawrence. For those in south Kansas City, K-10 is also an option.

WB I-70 traffic is being detoured onto NB Tonganoxie County Rd 1 to WB US-24/40 to Lawrence. #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/etuXsQS7JH — Jade DeGood (@JadeDeGood) January 26, 2017

There is no word yet on when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

