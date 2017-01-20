Figure skating fans travel to KC to see the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are drawing fans from across the country. Susan Flinn and her mother, Jane Flinn, traveled to Kansas City from Washington, D.C. They were at the Sprint Center early Thursday to see the skaters practice before the competition started in the afternoon.

"I love figure skating. I skated when I was a little girl and I still skate; but I'm not that good," explained Susan Flinn.

Her mother talked about the excitement of being able to see the skaters in person.

"We go to skating events at leasts twice a year and we bond together and just have fun," said Jane Flinn.

The world-class skaters practice at least 4 to 5 times a week for years to make it to this level of competition. The event at the Sprint Center is important because it will determine who represents the U.S. at the World Championship competition.

