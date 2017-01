KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A national effort to get drivers to slow down and move over hit metro highways on Saturday morning.

A convoy of tow trucks, MoDOT workers and first responders took to I-70 to spread a message.

Montana Diamond is a driver for the Jackson County Tow Service. He organized the event.

"We're just tired of getting hit. We want to make it home to our families at the end of the day like anyone else would," said Diamond.

Forty-three states have passed "move over" laws that require motorists to change lanes to give safe clearance to police and emergency responders.

Johnson County Master Deputy Brandon Collins was killed on September 11th during a routine traffic stop. The driver struck the rear of his vehicle.

"People aren't paying attention. Maybe they're texting on their phones or driving while impaired. So it's just an opportunity for us to drive around town with our lights on and drive around in solidarity. If you see an emergency vehicle on the roadway slow down," said Jeff Jewel, Fire Chief, Inner City Fire Department.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officer's Fund, more than 150 U.S. law enforcement officers have been killed since 1999 after being struck by a vehicle on a highway.

