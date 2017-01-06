Former Chiefs Linebacker Shawn Barber salutes Awesome Ambitions for 20 years of guiding teen girls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - 2017 is an Awesome milestone for Awesome Ambitions and Former Chief’s Linebacker, Shawn Barber, is helping the group celebrate.

The free college and career readiness program is celebrating 20 years of educating, inspiring and empowering more than 3,000 high school girls in the Kansas City area to identify and achieve their dreams.

Former Chief, Shawn Barber praised Awesome Ambitions. He explained that his mother’s powerful and positive influence on his life, proves how important it is to have groups like Awesome Ambitions preparing girls to be successful in every area of their lives.

You can watch Barber’s awesome video salute to his mother and to Awesome Ambitions right now, through January 31 by visiting the Awesome Ambitions website.

Editor's note: Cynthia Newsome is the founder and president of Awesome Ambitions and 41 Action News is a sponsor of the group.

-----

