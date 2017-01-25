Gates Bar-B-Q in Independence reopens after fire

Cloudy
Gates Bar-B-Q in Independence was destroyed after a fire in 2015. After two years, it is open for business again.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Gates Bar-B-Q in Independence is back open after a fire closed it down two years ago.
Hungry crowds lined up at the completely rebuilt restaurant Wednesday near 40 Highway and I-70, just north of the stadiums. The restaurant has been a staple in the community for more than 30 years.
The first guest in the door said he's eaten at Gates Bar-B-Q since 1958 at the downtown location. He said the short ends are the best he's ever had.
A fire destroyed the restaurant in February of 2015. No one was injured, but the building had to be completely rebuilt.
Gates Bar-B-Q has been serving Kansas City since 1946.
