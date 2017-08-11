KANSAS CITY, Mo. -

This morning we went trolling. (No, not the internet kind. The fairy-tale kind!)

Thanks to the Kansas City Zoo, we spent the pre-dawn hours with the goats at the Billy Goats Gruff Yard.

Dozens of the friendly creatures are ready to greet you and your family this Saturday and Sunday for Back-To-School Weekend.

Sean Putney, KC Zoo Animal Curator, says that it just seems right to treat everybody like a kid this weekend -- hence the goats. For the weekend, everyone coming to the zoo will pay kid prices at $11.50 each.

The Billy Goats Gruff Yard opened in March and has been a big hit.

You can more easily feed and interact with the different types of goats and hang out under the bridges to hear the “trip trap trip trap” of the curious creatures overhead.

By the way, there is a trough system in place on the underside of the bridges so that “trip trap” doesn’t become “drip drop.”

If this sounds like a great way to say hello to the school year and good-Baaaaah to the summer, check out more on the zoo's website here.

