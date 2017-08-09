Grandview to buy new gear for police, fire departments with renewed sales tax

GRANDVIEW, Mo. - Voters in Grandview passed a renewal for a citywide half-cent sales tax set to expire next year.

The city plans to use the revenue to pay for new gear for its police and fire departments and to finish a major transportation project.

The Grandview Fire Department will purchase second sets of gear for all of its firefighters, as well as new hoods that prevent cancerous chemicals from seeping inside their suits.

The police department plans to purchase body cameras for all of its officers with the sales tax revenue.

